Jason Momoa apologises for missing Emilia Clarke’s birthday, fans love the ‘wifey’ comment 

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke rang in her 35th birthday recently and took to Instagram Tuesday to share photos from her birthday bash. While the photos suggest that Emilia had a great party, it was her photo with her Game of Thrones co-star Iain Glen that took us back to their early days in Essos.

Emilia played the dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen and Iain played her loyal friend and confidante Ser Jorah Mormont on the show. It seems like their mini-reunion had Jason Momoa feeling a bit left out. Momoa, who played Khaleesi’s husband Khal Drogo on the show, shared in the comments section, “Happy birthday love sorry i missed it. ❤️❤️❤️”

Fans were in awe of Momoa for his comment. One of the fans wrote, “Here I was looking for a wifey comment from this guy! Not disappointed ❤️” Another fan wrote, “Drogo, Jorah and Dany being close irl friends is wholesome.”

Jason Momoa’s character on Game of Thrones died in the first season but fans of the show still consider him one of the reasons for the show’s initial success.

After an eight-season run, Game of Thrones ended in 2019. A spin-off of the show, titled House of the Dragon, is currently in the making and is scheduled to premiere in 2022.