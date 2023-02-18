Jasmin Bhasin gives a sneak-peek of her ‘young and girly’ home, shows off her ‘closet of bags’

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin opened the doors to her cozy home and gave her fans a tour of her space. With vibrant paintings on the walls and beautiful sculptures on the tables and shelves, Jasmin’s home has a distinct artistic voice.

In a new video released by Pinkvilla, Jasmin said,” Home for me is a place where one feels like going. A place that comforts you, a place where someone is waiting for you and where you can just be yourself. And so this is home for me, my pets are always waiting for me.”

She gave a tour of her favourite wall which was decked up with posters of films that inspire her. Jasmin said that movies like La La Land, Pretty Woman, Godfather, Forrest Gump and Joker among others are her favourite movies. She added, “Honestly I wanted my house to look like a house, not like a five star hotel.”

Jasmin Bhasin's favourite wall in her house. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Jasmin Bhasin's favourite corner of the house. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The actor got excited while showing her favourite corner of the house. The wall of that corner was filled with portraits of her pet dogs. And the table of that corner displayed the awards won by Jasmin. She described her house as ‘Colorful, easy-breezy cool, young and girly.’ She then showed the stack of books which were mainly cookery books. She said, “I love food and I love cooking.”

A look at Jasmin Bhasin's colorful home. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Jasmin Bhasin's closet of bags. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Jasmin led the viewers through each room and also pointed out the unique details of the room. While giving a tour of her cozy bedroom, Jasmin said that her ‘closet of bags’ is very dear to her. She also explained that since its her first house, she could not buy a bigger property. “Kapde zyada hote jaa rahe hai, ghar chota padh raha hai,” Jasmin said. The actor then crossed her fingers and said, “Hopefully next time ‘very soon’ with huge walk-in closet.”