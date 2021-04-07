Jasmin Bhasin is asked when she is marrying Aly Goni, says ‘We are still kids’

Lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been keeping fans entertained with their romantic posts on social media. In their latest Instagram reel made on Jasmin’s new song “Pani Di Gal”, the couple wonders how to broach the subject of their wedding with her parents. However, in real life, the duo seem to have no such plans.

As Jasmin and Aly flew off to shoot for their music video on Wednesday, they were caught by paparazzi outside the airport. While complimenting them as a pair, they also quizzed the actors on their wedding plans.

Looking chic in their casual avatar and masks, Jasmin was quick to respond, “Arre yaar, khelne koodne ki umar hai aur tumlog…. (It’s time to play and have fun for us).” As one of the paps pressed her further for an answer, she added, “Abhi khud hi bacche hai hum (We are still kids ourselves).”

Jasly, as their fans lovingly call them, met during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became thick friends instantly. While rumours of them dating have been around for a long time, both Jasmin and Aly maintained that they are just friends. It was only when he joined Jasmin in the Bigg Boss 14 house, did they realise that there was more than friendship between them.

Post her exit from the show, Jasmin had told indianexpress.com that her biggest takeaway from the reality show was to experience the feeling of falling in love. “That was the most beautiful thing to have happened to me on Bigg Boss,” she said.

While both of them were seen discussing wedding in the house, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor had said it will happen in its own time. She said, “It will happen but it’s a very big decision. Once Aly is out, we’ll sit and discuss things. We will also have to get our families together, and then go ahead with whatever is best for us.”

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recently shared screen space for the first time in Tony Kakkar’s song “Tera Suit”. The couple is said to have signed multiple projects together including a few music videos.