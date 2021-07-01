Jasmin Bhasin thanks boyfriend Aly Goni’s family for making her birthday special, shares photos

Actor Jasmin Bhasin celebrated her birthday on June 28. To make her day special, boyfriend Aly Goni and his family flew off to Goa for a mini vacation. Taking to Instagram, the actor thanked them for taking so much effort for her.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor shared photos with Aly, his sister Ilham and brother-in-law Danish. Calling them her ‘birthday squad’ Jasmin wrote, “You guys took several flights and two days of travelling to make it for my birthday, in these times of pandemic. And did everything to make the day special for me. Love you guys ❤️❤️.”

Talking about her 31st birthday celebration, Jasmin in a statement said, “I am happy to be in Goa for a small break where I am celebrating my birthday with my close friends. I could’ve had a grand celebration but considering the current situation, I thought it would be best if I had a small celebration.”

Sharing her birthday wish, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant added, “My birthday wish is to grow further as an artiste and I want the universe to fulfil all my wishes.”

Wishing his lady love, Aly Goni also posted pictures with her and wrote, “Sometimes I look at u and I wonder how I got to be so damn luckyyy ❤️ I don’t have words to describe what u all have done for me.. I just want to say thank u and I promise to be by ur side always, no matter what❤️ Best friend for life 🤞🏼god blesss u and stay happy always love u so much ❤️.”

Jasmin and Aly met each other during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became thick friends. However, it was only when Aly joined Jasmin in the Bigg Boss 14 house that the couple realised that there was more than friendship between them.