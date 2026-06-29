‘Not out of danger’: Jasmin Bhasin shares health update after terminal ileitis diagnosis in Dubai

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin recently travelled to Dubai to celebrate her birthday with boyfriend Aly Goni. However, the trip took an unexpected turn after she suffered a severe infection and was admitted to a hospital. Aly shared the update on social media on Sunday. Hours later, Jasmin informed her fans that she had been diagnosed with terminal ileitis. In her latest post, the actor revealed that she is now returning to India and will be admitted to a hospital here for further treatment.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story, Jasmin shared that the doctors in Dubai advised her to stay admitted there, but she wanted to continue her treatment in her own country. “A lot of you are really concerned and needed an update about my health. So, I didn’t get clearance and I wasn’t ‘fit to fly’ as per my hospital because I am still not out of danger zone,” she shared.