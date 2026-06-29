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‘Not out of danger’: Jasmin Bhasin shares health update after terminal ileitis diagnosis in Dubai
Actor Jasmin Bhasin recently got emotional while talking about her health scare in Dubai. She also revealed that they are now on their way back to India.
Television actor Jasmin Bhasin recently travelled to Dubai to celebrate her birthday with boyfriend Aly Goni. However, the trip took an unexpected turn after she suffered a severe infection and was admitted to a hospital. Aly shared the update on social media on Sunday. Hours later, Jasmin informed her fans that she had been diagnosed with terminal ileitis. In her latest post, the actor revealed that she is now returning to India and will be admitted to a hospital here for further treatment.
In a video posted on her Instagram Story, Jasmin shared that the doctors in Dubai advised her to stay admitted there, but she wanted to continue her treatment in her own country. “A lot of you are really concerned and needed an update about my health. So, I didn’t get clearance and I wasn’t ‘fit to fly’ as per my hospital because I am still not out of danger zone,” she shared.
The actor continued, “The hospital, their doctors, staff, healthcare facilities were amazing and I am really thankful to them. But, home is home. Somehow, they have stabilised me with injections and right now I am at the airport. I’ll be going to another hospital and get admitted to continue my treatment in India.”
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Earlier in the day, Jasmin Bhasin revealed that she had been diagnosed with terminal ileitis. In a video, the actor said, “So, as Aly already shared with you guys, my birthday did not go as expected. As soon as I landed in Dubai the next day I fell severely sick and had to get hospitalised because I was diagnosed with terminal ileitis and severe high risk infection and inflammation. But hopefully I’ll recover soon and be back.”
The Carry on Jattiye actor also shared a note about autoimmune diseases on her Instagram Stories. “Autoimmune disease, chronic fatigue and chronic pain are your body’s last resort after trying to manage overwhelm and trauma for years,” the text read.
Jasmin Bhasin celebrated her birthday on June 28 and cut her cake in the Dubai hospital. Along with photos, her partner Aly Goni posted a heartfelt message for Jasmin wishing her a speedy recovery. “Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806 (Red heart emoji) We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans (Sad face emoji) Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again,” he wrote.
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On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa, after shooting for Rohit Shetty’s reality show – Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and covers entertainment news regarding a public figure’s health status. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment protocols. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, and never disregard professional medical advice because of something read here.
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