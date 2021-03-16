scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Jasmin Bhasin says she was fined for not wearing a mask as paps ask her to pose without one: ‘Mera challan cut hua’

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were recently papped in the city. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor shared that she was fined for not wearing a mask.

Mumbai
March 16, 2021
Bigg Boss 14’s popular couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were recently papped outside a spa. What made the entire photo session hilarious was when Jasmin shared that she was fined for not wearing a mask. Showing a piece of paper to her cameraman friends, she said, “Mera challan cut hua hai”.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani’s Instagram page, Aly and Jasmin are seen posing for the cameras, when they are told to remove their masks. While taking off his black mask, Aly said smiling, “Challan ho jata hai mask nahi pehanne se (A challan is issued if you are not wearing a mask).”

Jasmin Bhasin, looking pretty in her beige short dress, spoke about being fined for not wearing a mask. “Main nahi utar rahi. Mera challan cut hua hai. Mera aaj hi challan hua hai, main nahi nikal rahi (I am not taking off my mask. I was fined for it today),” she added with a laugh, showing the cameraman the challan.

 

Jasmin and Aly recently appeared in a song, “Tera Suit”.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been thick friends after they met during Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. While there were rumours of the two dating, it was only when Aly went inside the Bigg Boss 14 house to support his bestie, did the two realise that there was more than friendship between them. After the show got over last month, Jasmin joined Aly and his family for a holiday in Jammu, where they spent some quality time together. While “Tera Suit” continues to rake in numbers, the couple has also collaborated for another project, which they recently shot.

