Sunday, May 02, 2021
Jasmin Bhasin says father had a hard time finding hospital bed for her mother amid Covid-19 surge: ‘Who do we blame?’

Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter and said her father was also running around to find medical care for her mother.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 2, 2021 3:28:54 pm
Jasmin BhasinJasmin Bhasin said she is 'heartbroken' looking at people losing their loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram)

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin is “disappointed and heartbroken” looking at India’s crumbling health infrastructure during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, India is facing second wave of the coronavirus. Commenting on the panic across the country, Jasmin Bhasin tweeted, “Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same.”

In another tweet, Jasmin asked, “People are losing their loved ones, family. Who do we blame? Has our system failed?”

On Saturday, 392,488 new cases of coronavirus infections were detected in India, about 9,500 less than the previous day’s tally of 401,993.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

At the start of April, India had been reporting less than one lakh cases a day. This rose to nearly 4 lakh cases a day, with the daily count rising every single day.

Jasmin’s tweet comes days after she dropped a fun video on Instagram to cheer up her fans during these grim times. In the video, the actor is seen grooving to “Tutak Tutak Tutiya” song. Sharing it on Instagram, Jasmin wrote, “This reel is obviously not to show you guys my dancing skills, it’s an attempt to inject a little dose of fun and positivity in everyone’s day by my funny dance moves. Let’s not lose hope, ummeed pe duniya kayam hai and we’ll fight and win over this virus.”

On the work front, Jasmin was recently seen in a music video with her actor-boyfriend Aly Goni. The song, titled “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega”, received immense love from the couple’s fans.

