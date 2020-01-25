Jasmin Bhasin, Rohit Roy and others mourn the demise of Sejal Sharma

Sejal Sharma passed away on Friday. (Photo: Sejal Sharma/Instagram) Sejal Sharma passed away on Friday. (Photo: Sejal Sharma/Instagram)

Television actor Sejal Sharma, known for her role of Simmi Khosla in Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, reportedly, committed suicide on Friday. The news of her demise came as a shock to her friends and colleagues in the television industry.

Actor Jasmin Bhasin shared on Instagram, “It’s unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened. Rip @i_sejalsharmaofficial”

Rohit Roy reacted to Jasmin’s post and wrote, “Whatttt ?? How ?!?!”

Sejal Sharma’s Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji co-star Donal Bisht mourned her demise through a long message on her Instagram story.

Nirbhay Shukla also posted a photo of himself and Sejal on his Instagram story, and expressed his sadness.

Television actor Meera Deosthale expressed her grief and wrote, “Sejal, May your soul rest in peace. My friend decided to end her life today and I am Shocked to know that a person who was always smiling and happy was suffering through depression. I wish u would have reached out to anyone and we could have helped u… sending u love and prayers.”

Actor Mohit Abrol reacted on Meera’s post and wrote, “WTF, this is shocking. I recently worked with her, she was so positive and happy. I have no words.” He further wrote, “this is really sad, I could never think that a girl so positive and happy would do something like that. May god bless her soul. RIP @i_sejalsharmaofficial.”

