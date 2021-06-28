scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 28, 2021
Most Read

Jasmin Bhasin rings in birthday with Aly Goni in Goa, see photos

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her 31st birthday in Goa with beau Aly Goni and his family.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2021 9:53:10 am
Jasmin bhasin with aly goniJasmin Bhasin turns 31 today. (Photo: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram, Aly Goni/Instagram)

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin celebrates her 31st birthday today. The actor rang in her birthday in Goa with beau Aly Goni. Accompanying the couple on this mini trip are Aly’s sister, his brother-in-law and their kids.

Jasmin took to her Instagram handle to give a sneak peek of the bash that Aly and his sister hosted for the actor.

In a video posted earlier in the day, Aly flaunted his new braided look. However, right after Jasmin’s birthday celebrations, Aly posted a video of Jasmin removing his braids. Aly revealed that he got the hairdo done as a surprise for Jasmin on her birthday.

Check out the photos here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
jasmin bhasin birthday Here’s a perfect picture of the birthday girl. (Photo: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram) jasmin bhasin birthday celebration Jasmin with Aly Goni and his sister. (Photo: Sheikh Jhanzeb/Instagram) jasmin bhasin A glimpse of Jasmin’s birthday celebration. (Photo: Sheikh Jhanzeb/Instagram) jasmin bhasin birthday cake Jasmin’s perfect birthday cake. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram) jasmin bhasin with aly Aly Goni treated fans to a cute video of himself and Jasmin Bhasin. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram)

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin recently featured in the music video of “Tenu Yaad Karaan”, which left Aly impressed. Aly shared the song on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Beautiful song. Jasmin, you look so pretty, specialy in patiala suit.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The couple, who rose to fame with their adorable antics on Bigg Boss season 14, has never shied away from showering love on each other. Time and again, Jasly, as they are fondly called by their fans, have treated their well-wishers to cute pictures and videos of themselves.

Jasmin and Aly met each other during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became thick friends. However, it was only when Aly joined Jasmin in the Bigg Boss 14 house that the couple realised that there was more than friendship between them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani Tiger Shroff Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor at football ground Sunday
Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani play football with Arjun Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 28: Latest News

Advertisement