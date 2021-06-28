Jasmin Bhasin rings in birthday with Aly Goni in Goa, see photos

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin celebrates her 31st birthday today. The actor rang in her birthday in Goa with beau Aly Goni. Accompanying the couple on this mini trip are Aly’s sister, his brother-in-law and their kids.

Jasmin took to her Instagram handle to give a sneak peek of the bash that Aly and his sister hosted for the actor.

In a video posted earlier in the day, Aly flaunted his new braided look. However, right after Jasmin’s birthday celebrations, Aly posted a video of Jasmin removing his braids. Aly revealed that he got the hairdo done as a surprise for Jasmin on her birthday.

Check out the photos here:

Here’s a perfect picture of the birthday girl. (Photo: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram) Here’s a perfect picture of the birthday girl. (Photo: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram)

Jasmin with Aly Goni and his sister. (Photo: Sheikh Jhanzeb/Instagram) Jasmin with Aly Goni and his sister. (Photo: Sheikh Jhanzeb/Instagram)

A glimpse of Jasmin’s birthday celebration. (Photo: Sheikh Jhanzeb/Instagram) A glimpse of Jasmin’s birthday celebration. (Photo: Sheikh Jhanzeb/Instagram)

Jasmin’s perfect birthday cake. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram) Jasmin’s perfect birthday cake. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram)

Aly Goni treated fans to a cute video of himself and Jasmin Bhasin. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram) Aly Goni treated fans to a cute video of himself and Jasmin Bhasin. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram)

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin recently featured in the music video of “Tenu Yaad Karaan”, which left Aly impressed. Aly shared the song on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Beautiful song. Jasmin, you look so pretty, specialy in patiala suit.”

The couple, who rose to fame with their adorable antics on Bigg Boss season 14, has never shied away from showering love on each other. Time and again, Jasly, as they are fondly called by their fans, have treated their well-wishers to cute pictures and videos of themselves.

Jasmin and Aly met each other during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became thick friends. However, it was only when Aly joined Jasmin in the Bigg Boss 14 house that the couple realised that there was more than friendship between them.