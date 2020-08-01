Jasmin Bhasin on Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India: Lucky to experience the thrill all over again

Jasmin Bhasin was part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Photo: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram) Jasmin Bhasin was part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Photo: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram)

After the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Colors is set to launch a special edition of the show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. For the first time, the reality show has been shot in India. It will feature champions of previous years – Jasmin Bhasin, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma and Jay Bhanushali. While Rohit Shetty will continue as the host, Farah Khan will be step into his shoes for the first two episodes.

Many times, contestant vow to never attempt these daredevil tasks, but it’s different for the contestants of the special edition. Jasmin, who was part of the last season, shared that she would have taken up the opportunity even if it came in immediately after she got evicted from the show. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor said, “I have always said that I loved being part of the show. And I will keep on doing it as many times as I get the chance. I enjoyed myself so much. Not many people get the chance. It’s just luck that I am getting to experience the thrill all over again.”

The Tashan-e-Ishq actor also lauded the ‘Made in India’ factor and shared that there was no doubt in her mind whether the Indian crew will manage to pull it off.

“All these years we have been shooting internationally because there are logistic issues and some restrictions. It’s not that we are not capable to make a show of this standard. I shot recently, and trust me, the stunts and safety measures are all so great. I am proud to be associated with this special season,” she said.

Taskmaster and host of the show Rohit Shetty was in Hyderabad for recce and hence his friend, choreographer-director Farah Khan will introduce the show. Talking about working with Khan, Jasmin Bhasin shared, “This was the first time I met her, and I was surprised at how sweet and humble she is. Never did she make us feel that she was such a popular filmmaker. She was full of love and positivity, and even got us food from her home.”

As readers would know, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 wrapped up last week with Karishma Tanna taking home the trophy. When quizzed if there’s pressure on her and Nia Sharma to perform as they are the only women contestants, Bhasin said, “The stress is always there. Unfortunately, people always tend to think that girls are weak when it comes to physical tasks. The pressure is there to prove them wrong. I end up crying very easily and even get scared, but I am sure both of us will do well.”

Starting August 1, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will air every weekend at 9 pm on Colors.

