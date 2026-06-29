Jasmin Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai during birthday trip with Aly Goni: ‘Serious infection’

Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who recently returned from Cape Town after wrapping up the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 shoot, is currently hospitalized in Dubai. The actress who celebrated her birthday on 28th June was in the UAE for a getaway with her boyfriend, Aly Goni. Unfortunately, things took an unexpected turn with Jasime falling very sick, leading to her hospitalization. Sharing an update on her health, Aly Goni also shared a post from the hospital.

Informing about Jasmine’s hospitalization, her boyfriend, Aly Goni, wrote on Instagram, “We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans. Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again. May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success. Get well soon. That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. Happy Birthday. Love you, always.”

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin says Sikh parents were shocked to know about her relationship with Aly Goni: ‘My broad-minded, educated family…’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 (@alygoni)

In another Instagram story, Aly Goni shared, “Thank you, everyone, for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin’s birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It’s been a very difficult and emotional few days. I’m sorry if I haven’t been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her. She’s receiving the best care and is slowly recovering. Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she’ll be back smiling very soon.”

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni’s relationship

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan last year, Jasmine Bhasin shared that she first met Aly Goni during Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2018. While they became good friends, they also developed feelings for one another. However, Aly and Jasmine decided to see if it worked between them as friends and then take the relationship to the next step. In 2020, when Jasmine was on Bigg Boss 14, Aly realized his feelings for her. When he entered the show as a wild card contestant, Aly confessed his love for Jasmine. The two have been dating since then and have been living together for almost two years now.

Talking about their relationship, Jasmine had said in an interview, “My relationship with Aly came as a surprise to my parents because they got to know about it through the news. However, they never had an issue with Aly’s religion. Their only advice to me was that I never compromise on the person I am. But after they met Aly, they were very happy for us. We never faced any difficulty in our relationship because neither did I ever care to put any kind of religious pressure on him, nor has it come from his side. We respect each other’s religion and give each other space to believe that.”

Jasmine also spoke about their interfaith relationship on SCREEN’s Dear Me. She had said, “The relationship is between the two of us, we have an understanding, we have had these conversations. We have reached a common ground, and we have accepted each other the way we are. We are sorted between us, so nobody’s opinions matter. Still, if people give negative opinions that can affect our relationship, then shame on them. The world needs love and positivity. If two people are happy, others can keep their stupid opinions to themselves, and if they are so clever, they should focus on sorting their own lives. This is our life, and we will figure it out.”

Recently, Aly Goni also snapped at some media publications for spreading false rumors about his and Jasmine’s marriage. He wrote on an Instagram story that more than his family, the media wants him to marry Jasmine.

Story continues below this ad

On the work front, while Aly is currently seen on Laughter Chefs Season 3, Jasmine will soon be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show will go on air from 25th July.