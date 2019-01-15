Jasmin Bhasin: Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji will present a slice-of-life story

Jasmin Bhasin is back on television with Star Plus’ new offering Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. For the actor, the character of Happy Mehra is so much like her that she doesn’t even feel she is acting. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Bhasin shared, “People have always complimented me for being cheerful and happy. So when I got this offer, I immediately jumped at it. She is a happy-go-lucky person just like me, and I am really excited about the role.”

Sharing that she is always keen to trying something new, the actor said, “When I came to Mumbai, I knew what I wanted to do. I am not someone who will pick just any role in order to work. I want to attempt different characters. While people loved me in Tashan-E-Ishq, there were some who felt that since I am a Punjabi, I managed to get it right. The actor in me was really offended. So I took up Dil Se Dil Tak, as I had to play a Gujarati girl in it. I have managed to prove myself as an actor. It is fun to get back to something simple and refreshing.”

When asked what will be the USP of the show, Jasmin Bhasin said, “In a time when supernatural dramas are taking charge, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji is a slice-of-life story. I have grown up watching such shows and I am sure the audience will love it too. We are making it with full honesty and heart. I am sure everyone will relate to it and enjoy it.”

Talking about her team, the 28-year-old said, “I am quite an easy going person so I get along with my co-actors quite easily. And I was happy to have Ansh (Bagri) as my lead. He is a very old friend and it is always special to work with buddies. Also, I have worked with Bobby sir in Tashan-E-Ishq and he has always motivated me like a child. I am super excited to start this new journey with my happy team. And most importantly, it’s so motivating to have women producers (Gul Khan and Nilanja Purkayasstha). They have been making such wonderful shows, rich in emotions.”

Jasmin, who recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi, is also open to doing more non-fiction. She shared, “Khatron was an amazing journey. We had a blast shooting it and now I want the audience to witness it. Reality shows help us create a balance between our real and reel side. It’s important to take up non-fiction as it keeps you connected to your real self. Also, the audience gets to see and love the real you.”

For the actor, being busy is a boon as she said, “People complain about not having a social life and always working. But I enjoy working. I think when you are young, you can push yourself more. Also, I have been dying to do this kind of work, so why complain. I guess, being busy gives me a great kick.”

Starting January 15, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji will air Monday-Friday 7:30 pm on Star Plus.