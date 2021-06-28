My birthday wish is to grow further as an artiste: Jasmin Bhasin

Actor Jasmin Bhasin turned 31 today. Jasmin is celebrating her birthday in Goa along with beau Aly Goni and his family.

Talking about her birthday celebration, Jasmin said in a statement, “I am happy to be in Goa for a small break where I am celebrating my birthday with my close friends. I could’ve had a grand celebration but considering the current situation, I thought it would be best if I had a small celebration.”

Jasmin Bhasin also reflected on the year gone by. “Last one year is a blessed one. I have chosen my work according to my own preference. Even during the most difficult time, I was working. I am grateful to the universe for showering me with good work and taking care of me.

Whether it is the reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, or the music videos I have done — I have enjoyed them all and more importantly, my fans have liked them,” she said.

Sharing her birthday wish, Jasmin added, “My birthday wish is to grow further as an artiste and I want the universe to fulfil all my wishes.”

On the occasion of Jasmin Bhasin’s birthday, colleagues and loved ones took to social media to wish the Bigg Boss 14 contestant.

Sharing photos of himself and Jasmin, Aly Goni wrote, “Sometimes I look at u and I wonder how I got to be so damn luckyyy ❤️ I don’t have words to describe what u all have done for me.. I just want to say thank u and I promise to be by ur side always, no matter what❤️ Best friend for life 🤞🏼god blesss u and stay happy always love u so much ❤️”

He also shared a video from their Bigg Boss 14 stay and wrote, “I m posting this video because this show was special ❤️ we were together 24/7 and we realised so many things .. Thank u for always being on my side ❤️ Happy Birthday Meri Jaan ❤️ @jasminbhasin2806.”

Choreographer-actor Punit Pathak took to his Instagram stories to wish Jasmine. Sharing a photo, he wrote, “Happppyyy birthday @jasminbhasin2806. May you keep smiling laughing and shining always!”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor Krishna Mukherjee also shared a wish for Jasmin Bhasin.

Aly Goni’s family friend Ishan Ahmed shared some unseen photos of the birthday girl from her visit to Kashmir and wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday Jasmin! May you have a wonderful year and May Allah SWT bless you with all the happiness, love and good health. 🎂👏🤗 @jasminbhasin2806.”

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aditya Narayan, Disha Parmar and Nikki Tamboli among other shared birthday wishes for Jasmin on social media.