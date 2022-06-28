Birthday girl Jasmin Bhasin gets a sweet surprise from boyfriend Aly Goni; parties with Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Ankita Lokhande

Actor Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her 30th birthday today. On the occasion, boyfriend Aly Goni and her close friends got together to ring in her big day. Fans were also delighted to see Jasmin and Aly reuniting with their Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya. The birthday girl even shared a sweet video with the singer thanking him for coming to her party. Shehzad Deol, who was also a contestant in their season, dropped by to wish the actor.

Other guests seen at the birthday celebration included Rahul’s wife, actor Disha Parmar, Krishna Mukherjee, Sandiip Sikcand, Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain. After cutting a number of cakes, an excited Jasmin joined the guests as they danced to iconic Bollywood songs.

Checkout all photos and videos from Jasmin Bhasin’s birthday celebration:

Jasmin Bhasin also took to her Instagram story to give a glimpse of the birthday gift that beau Aly Goni gave her. Sharing a photo of a beautiful pair of diamond earrings, she wrote, “Thank you @alygoni” on the photo.

Here's a glimpse of Aly Goni's sweet surprise for birthday girl Jasmin Bhasin.

The actor who made her debut with Tashan-E-Ishq has also been part of shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. While her participation on Bigg Boss 14 was quite forgettable, it was the show that made her and Aly Goni confess their love for each other, making it a special one for fans.

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film. She recently also wrapped up work on her Punjabi film with Gippy Grewal. The actor was last seen in a music video “Iss Baarish Mein” alongside television star Shaheer Sheikh.