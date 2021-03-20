Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s social media PDA is adorable, watch videos

It’s been quite some time since Bigg Boss 14 ended but the love from fans for Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni continues to grow. The actors, who entered the show as best friends and walked out as lovers, have been trying their best to interact with their fans. On Saturday, the two treated their fans to two cute videos. While one was dropped on Aly’s Instagram profile, the other featured on Jasmin’s social media handle.

Jasmin shared the video with a heart emoji. The video features Aly on AR Rahman’s song “Tu Hai.” We see that while Aly tries hard to keep a serious face on, he ends up breaking into laughter by the end of the video.

Aly, on the other hand, posted a video of Jasmin posing on the song “Zara Zara” from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein film. Aly captioned the video as, “Yeh sab mera kamaal hai” to which Jasmin replied, “Uff, ab mein itni sundar hoon to mein kya karoon.”

As soon as the two dropped the videos, fans posted adorable comments for the couple. One of their admirers mentioned, “You both look so cute together.” Another fan was in awe of Jasmin’s video as he wrote, “Her smile is to die for” in the comment section.

On the work front, Aly was seen in Jeet Ki Zid, a ZEE5 original series starring Amit Sadh in the lead role. He also featured in Tony Kakkar’s song “Tera Suit” alongside Bhasin.