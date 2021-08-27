Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are holidaying in Ladakh, share photos of picturesque landscape

Television actors and Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are in Ladakh for a vacation. The couple is accompanied by a few friends, including Aly’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee. All of them have been sharing pictures of the picturesque landscape of the union territory.

Sharing a few photos of herself, Jasmin wrote on Instagram, “Sukoon!!! #nofilter #lehladakh.” Her boyfriend Aly rented a bike to roam around the valley, while Jasmin accompanied their friends in the car. Aly also gave a sneak peek into the first day of his vacation on social media. He posted a few pictures of himself with a dog and wrote, “Meet Julie ❤️ Julie I love you 🐶❤️.”

Check out the photos from Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s Ladakh vacation:

Krishna Mukherjee also struck a pose on the beautiful roads of Leh and shared the pictures on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote the lyrics of Kishore Kumar’s popuar song, “Zindagi Ik Safar Hai Suhana, Yaha Kal kya Ho kisne Jana.”

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who had been best friends for a long time, realised their feelings for each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. They confessed their love for each other on national television and since then have become one of the most sought after couples of the television industry.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Aly had shared how it was ‘amazing’ to realise that he loves Jasmin in the Bigg Boss house. “I am so happy that we both realised that it was love, and it has made our friendship even more special. I think you cannot look out for love and happiness, it just comes to you when the time is right,” the actor said.