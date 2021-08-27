scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 27, 2021
Must Read

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are holidaying in Ladakh, share photos of picturesque landscape

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who became household names after participating in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, are enjoying the beauty of Ladakh with their friends.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 27, 2021 3:46:24 pm
aly jasmin ladakh photosJasmin bhasin and Aly Goni are spending some great time together in Ladakh. (Photos: Aly Goni, Krishna Mukherjee, Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram)

Television actors and Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are in Ladakh for a vacation. The couple is accompanied by a few friends, including Aly’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee. All of them have been sharing pictures of the picturesque landscape of the union territory.

Sharing a few photos of herself, Jasmin wrote on Instagram, “Sukoon!!! #nofilter #lehladakh.” Her boyfriend Aly rented a bike to roam around the valley, while Jasmin accompanied their friends in the car. Aly also gave a sneak peek into the first day of his vacation on social media. He posted a few pictures of himself with a dog and wrote, “Meet Julie ❤️ Julie I love you 🐶❤️.”

Check out the photos from Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s Ladakh vacation:

aly goni ladakh Aly Goni struck a pose as he took a bike ride in Ladakh. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram) jasmin aly vacation pics Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin photographed with their friends in Ladakh. (Photo: Krishna Mukherjee/Instagram)

Krishna Mukherjee also struck a pose on the beautiful roads of Leh and shared the pictures on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote the lyrics of Kishore Kumar’s popuar song, “Zindagi Ik Safar Hai Suhana, Yaha Kal kya Ho kisne Jana.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who had been best friends for a long time, realised their feelings for each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. They confessed their love for each other on national television and since then have become one of the most sought after couples of the television industry.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Aly had shared how it was ‘amazing’ to realise that he loves Jasmin in the Bigg Boss house. “I am so happy that we both realised that it was love, and it has made our friendship even more special. I think you cannot look out for love and happiness, it just comes to you when the time is right,” the actor said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shershaah BTS photos
Shershaah: BTS photos from Sidharth Malhotra film will leave you wanting more

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X