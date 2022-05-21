Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni share videos hinting at their upcoming wedding: ‘Wait till we announce the date’

Television’s favourite couple, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, might soon get married. The two actors shared videos on their respective social media accounts where they are telling their fans that they have told their parents, and they are happy, hinting about the approval for their wedding. Aly and Jasmin started dating each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. They have been best of friends ever since they appeared together on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

In the video shared by Aly, he is heard saying, “Finally, baat pakki ho gayi hai (the deal is sealed), Jasmin and I have informed our parents, and we are very happy. Only invitation cards are to be printed now but we thought we will inform everyone digitally. So, yeah.”

Jasmin also shared a video on her Instagram account. In the video, she said, “You all must have watched Aly’s story. So you know Aly and I are ready for this step. We are very excited, and so must be you guys. So, now wait till we announce the dates.”

Later, Jasmine also shared her pictures from Maldives. She also dedicated an Instagram post to Aly that read, “When I am with you, everyday feels like an occasion.”

Given how celebrities often do such gimmicks ahead of the release of their music videos, it can’t be said if the couple is going to get married soon or if it is just another way of grabbing the attention of their fans.

Aly and Jasmin made their love for each other evident in the Bigg Boss 14 house where they stood by each other through thick and thin. Even after coming out of the house, they were often seen together. They didn’t even shy away from expressing love for each other on social media.

During an earlier interview, Indianexpress.com asked Jasmin when did she realise she loves Aly. She replied, “It’s not like one fine day we woke up thinking we were in love. It has always been there but we never accepted it. We always had a mutual understanding to not complicate things between us or risk our friendship. However, when we were apart, emotions overpowered all logic. We decided to stop living in denial and accept our feelings. And now it’s just beautiful.”

Aly and Jasmin have also featured together in music videos.