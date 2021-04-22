Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni ask fans to guess the story of their music video, Rahul Mahajan has a hilarious response

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will soon be seen together in the music video of "Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega". (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram)

After creating buzz with the poster of their music video, Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have treated their fans to a new picture of themselves. From the look of it, the photo seems to be a still from their music video titled “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega”.

In the photo, both Aly and Jasmin have opted for Indian traditional attire. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor is seen in a green suit and has completed her look with red bangles and a bindi. Aly looks dapper in his floral jacket. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor wrote, “Humare song ke poster ko aapne itna pyaar diya, but can you guess the story of #TuBhiSatayaJayega? Comments mein batao! ❤️ @vyrloriginals @vishalmishraofficial @alygoni @jasminbhasin2806 (You showered so much love to the poster of our song, but can you guess the story of #TuBhiSatayaJayega?)”

Jasmin also posted the same photo and asked her fans to guess the story of their music video. Commenting on the post, Rahul Mahajan, who was also a participant on Bigg Boss 14, joked, “Story is about you aly and Sonali ji 😂😍😂😍😂😍🙌” For the uninitiated, Sonali Phogat had a huge crush on Aly while she was a part of Bigg Boss 14. The BJP leader even expressed her wish of going on a date with the TV actor.

“Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega” has Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin playing a newlywed couple. But everything doesn’t seem to be right in their married life. The song has been sung, written and composed by Vishal Mishra. It will release on Vyrl Originals on April 27 at 11 am.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have earlier starred in the music video of Tony Kakkar’s song “Tera Suit”. The two became a fan favourite after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. It was on the show that they professed their love for each other. After coming out of the house, Aly shared with indianexpress.com, “I am so happy that we both realised that it was love, and it has made our friendship even more special. I think you cannot look out for love and happiness, it just comes to you when the time is right.”