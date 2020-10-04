Jasmin Bhasin: Always thought I was not fit for Bigg Boss

Jasmin Bhasin is said to be the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram)

“All my friends told me not to cry, while my parents have a different kind of confidence. They said they know I will do well,” shared Jasmin Bhasin with a laugh, before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house.

A popular face on television, Bhasin has previously participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in India. On the fiction front, she was last seen in Naagin 4.

The actor, in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, opened up about signing Bigg Boss 14, why she feels she is not fit for it, and what can one expect from her on the show.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What was about Bigg Boss 14 that made you say yes?

It is one of the biggest shows on Indian television. I have always enjoyed watching it, and even thought that I will do it someday. Every time I was offered the show before, I was busy with prior commitments. And I even felt that I was not right for the show. Now, I was bored staying at home throughout the lockdown, and believed that Bigg Boss would add the much-required excitement in my life. Also, I am a huge Salman Khan.

Why do you feel you might not be fit for the game?

People are on the show to play a game. They use their minds to manipulate and strategise, and even make bonds with ulterior motives. I really have no patience to do the same, and neither can I plan and plot. This is why I always felt that this is not the show for me. Also, I have a very vulnerable, childlike personality, which could become my drawback in the game. Jo hoga dekha jayega.

Two back to back seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi where you fought your fears, and now Bigg Boss. Which according to you will be a tougher show?

Both are quite different from each other. While KKK challenges you physically, Bigg Boss tests you mentally and emotionally. I haven’t yet played the game of Bigg Boss, and hence cannot really judge. But strangely, I have chosen the most difficult shows in my career.

Last season, your good friend Sidharth Shukla won. Did his journey and the amount of love he received also play a factor in you choosing the show? Also, did he give you any special tips?

Not really, that thought never came in my mind. It was an individual choice for me. Also, we haven’t really spoken about Bigg boss, so there’s no tips. As you all know, Sidharth will be entering the show as well, so I am super excited to see what happens then.

Bigg Boss 13 was also the most successful season. Do you feel your lot will have pressure to deliver the same level of entertainment?

It’s always a team that makes a show successful. There was an amazing set of people last time, and we too will have some cool contestants. I am sure we will live up to the expectations.

Given your popularity among fans, do you feel it would be an advantage for you?

This show doesn’t work like that. We have seen not so popular celebs going to the finale and even winning the trophy. Bigg Boss is a show where you create a new fan following. I will try my best to never get nominated so that I don’t stress out my fans. However, I have full faith in them, and I know they will save me, even if I do get nominated.

Throughout your career, you have stayed away from controversies. Will you be conscious of maintaining an image?

I think the profession that we are in, you cannot escape controversies. However, I don’t think a show can affect my image. And today, the audience is smart and educated and knows what is the reality. As for me, I am at peace as I know at the end of the day, this show will not define me.

There is already a buzz that you are the highest-paid celeb this season. Your response?

I was laughing at those reports. I don’t know how much others getting, so what do I say? I want to ask these people how did they manage to get details of everyone to figure out I was getting the highest.

Since you have a great fashion sense, will we see you making some style statements on the show?

Yes, I have packed all kinds of clothes. Fans have seen my styling on social media, and always liked it. From salwar suits, sarees to cute and hot dresses, I have everything packed. If not anything, I will be able to pass through the day by just decking up.

And how comfortable will you be with household chores?

I think that will be the most difficult task for me. Since childhood, I have never done it and hence not used to it at all. But you can’t help it on this show. I am stressed only about this factor as it’s not even a small place, it’s a huge mansion. Really don’t know how will I manage (laughs).

What will you miss the most while you are on Bigg Boss 14?

My pets Mia and Rambo. They are my family, and every day when I go back home after work, they are there waiting for me. They are so full of love, and an essential part of my life. I don’t know how will I survive without them?

Lastly, any final message for your fans?

All these years, you all have given me so much love. Please do the same now, and try to understand me and my actions on Bigg Boss. Even if you see me fighting, don’t assume I am a bad person. The house is such that it creates these kinds of situations.

Apart from Jasmin Bhasin, Bigg Boss 14 will have Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol and Nishant Singh Malkhani as contestants.

