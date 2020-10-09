Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota to star in Woh Meri Student Hai

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu participated in Bigg Boss 12 together as a 'vichitra jodi'. (Photo: Jasleen Matharu/Instagram)

Legendary singer Anup Jalota and his student Jasleen Matharu are all set to share screen space in upcoming film Woh Meri Student Hai. Written and directed by Kesar Matharu, the movie will revolve around the much-talked relationship between Anup and Jasleen.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Jasleen’s father Kesar shared that the film will be a ‘complete entertainer’. While the movie went on floors last year, due to the pandemic, the shoot had to be stalled. He shared that a few days of shoot remains, post which they will announce the release date.

“Jasleen and Anup ji are both busy shooting right now. It has come out quite well, and we are really excited to show the film to the world. Woh Meri Student Hai is an ode to their relationship,” Kesar added.

Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota had entered Bigg Boss 12 as a ‘vichitra jodi’. While during the premiere, the two maintained that they were dating, after receiving flak from all quarters, the two went back on their words and said they were joking about it. Jasleen mentioned that it was a prank, and Anup dismissed it by calling their relationship only a ‘musical one’. He even claimed that given the bond they share, he will do her kanyadaan, whenever she gets married.

Kesar Matharu further shared that the film was planned so that they could clear all the confusion around their relationship. He said, “Jasleen had mentioned that Anup ji is like a mentor to her, and he too had said the same thing on the show. He has always maintained that we have been friends for a long time, and that’s how he is close to Jasleen. However, both of them, even when they are on shows individually, they get teased and asked about each other. Anupji shared this matter with me, and that’s when I decided to pen the story about their relationship.”

He added that Woh Meri Student Hai will not be a serious film, and aims to present the reality of Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota’s bond in a fun manner. There’s also going to be a lot of song-dance sequences. “It’s going to be a complete entertainer, and I am sure fans will enjoy their chemistry,” Kesar concluded.

Jasleen Matharu was last seen in Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd