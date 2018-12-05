Jannat Zubair: Was heartbroken when Tu Aashiqui went off air

Jannat Zubair recently became the youngest Indian celebrity to launch her own interactive application. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, she shared, “I really feel great to achieve this feat. It’s one of the highlights of my career. While there was no specific reason to launch an app, I thought I owe something to my fans. Through it, they will get to know me much better. Also, there’s a separate section for them to upload their edits and videos. I feel we can get more interactive through it.”

At just 16, the actor has already crossed the three million followers mark on Instagram. Sharing that social media has definitely become an integral part in an actor’s life, she said, “In the last couple of years, it has suddenly become a rage. Fans now want to know you as a person and what you do in your day-to-day life. The space between a celeb and a fan has decreased, and for the good. I feel if they watch your show, support and love you, they have all the right to know you personally. As actors, we can do this bit to keep them happy. If they like me to post certain pictures or videos, I like obliging them. After all, I owe everything to them.”

The bond that Jannat and other young actors share is adorable to witness. Opening up about it, the actor said, “We all have been working for a long time in the industry. And since we don’t have too many friends in schools and colleges, we are all there for each other. It’s really important to have people of your age around you. Whenever we meet, we chill and leave our work aside and have fun like any normal friends. We are a close-knit like a family. Yes, we all are busy but we make an effort to take out time for each other. It’s a very genuine bond.”

Talking about her last show Tu Aashiqui that was pulled out abruptly by Colors, Jannat said, “I really felt bad when the decision was made. We were doing so well and people loved our show. It’s not just me, but a huge team was working on it. It was a heartbreaking moment for all of us. Firstly, our time slot was shifted and then it was pulled out. The show that replaced us couldn’t even match our ratings. So it was a loss for the channel that they let go a successful show.”

Lastly, when we asked if Jannat plans to take a break before heading back to work, the young girl exclaimed, “Not at all. Life gets really boring when I am not working. I hate taking breaks. My film will be up for release soon and I would love to sign another show post that. Waiting for something exciting to come my way.”