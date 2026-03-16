Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan allegedly assaulted, chased on highway

Actress Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan Zubair were allegedly subjected to a physical assault and a highway chase in broad daylight on Monday, according to a statement posted on Jannat’s Instagram handle. The statement added that the siblings are safe and that police authorities are actively investigating the incident, which reportedly occurred in Panvel.

A statement posted on Jannat Zubair’s Instagram handle read, “Hi all, We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support.”