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Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan allegedly assaulted, chased on highway
A statement posted on Jannat Zubair's Instagram handle confirmed that the siblings are safe and that police authorities are actively investigating the incident.
Actress Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan Zubair were allegedly subjected to a physical assault and a highway chase in broad daylight on Monday, according to a statement posted on Jannat’s Instagram handle. The statement added that the siblings are safe and that police authorities are actively investigating the incident, which reportedly occurred in Panvel.
A statement posted on Jannat Zubair’s Instagram handle read, “Hi all, We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support.”
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Jannat Zubair further wrote in the caption of the post, “We request your trust in the update shared here. Please refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information.”
Also Read – With more followers than Sara Ali Khan, Jannat Zubair believes actors should be hired for their talent and not social media presence
Who is Jannat Zubair?
Jannat Zubair Rahmani began her career as a child artiste on Indian television and gained early recognition with shows like Phulwa and Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora. Over the years, she transitioned into lead roles, notably in the popular TV drama Tu Aashiqui, which further boosted her fame. Jannat has also appeared in films such as Hichki and participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Apart from acting, she is one of India’s most-followed digital influencers, with millions of followers across social media platforms.
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