Jankee Parekh opens up about son Sufi’s surgery, calls him ‘her champion’

Singer Jankee Parekh and actor Nakuul Mehta welcomed their first baby in February, who they’ve named Sufi. The little boy recently had to undergo a surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia, and mother Jankee took to Instagram to pen down her journey of overcoming the phase. She also spoke about how as parents, the best gift that one can give is to “teach their kids to be ‘happy and fearless’ in spite of all the challenges that life throws at them”.

Posting the long note, Jankee shared that she almost thought she would not speak about the medical issue on social media. However, since so many open their lives to her, she found the courage to share her story. The singer wrote how three weeks back, little Sufi was diagnosed with the inguinal hernia and the doctors advised an immediate surgical intervention. While she could not stop her tears thinking about her little one going through the process, she decided to prepare him well for it.

Jankee wrote about how she timed his sleep and feeding three days prior to the surgery so that his body clock gets trained. She also spoke about speaking to him of how they will get through this together. She shared how Sufi would ‘listen attentively. Or atleast that’s what I thought’. All her efforts paid off when the baby waited patiently for milk for close to seven hours, and gave a priceless smile to her when he was finally fed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jankee Parekh Mehta (@jank_ee)

“Babies are a lot more resilient than we think. They understand and sense each and everything that we feel and communicate. I truly believe my long chats with Sufi and our training helped him pass this exam with flying colours,” wrote Jankee. In a postscript, she added that, “My champion/ my fighter Sufi is doing great and is perfectly healthy ❤️.” Nakuul and Jankee’s friends and followers also showered baby Sufi with wishes and love on the post and called him the strongest boy.

Read Jankee’s complete note here:

“Almost thought would not share this, but seeing so many of you open up your lives to me, I feel so much more courage to share my story, now.

3 weeks ago, our little ‘Sufi’ was diagnosed with Bilateral lnguinal Hernia & the doctors advised immediate surgical intervention. Inspite of it being a safe surgical procedure in infants, just the thought of having my little one having to undergo a surgery under general anesthesia broke my heart.

The day I found out, tears wouldn’t stop. My next 3 nights went in preparing him for the procedure. What worried me was the fact that he had to fast for 4 hours before and 2 hours after surgery as he was going to be administered anesthesia. So until the day of the surgery, I would wake him up every night at 3 am, feed him & then time his sleep pattern making sure that he doesn’t wake up for the next 4.5 hours & if he did, I didn’t feed him immediately. My plan was to mimic the day of the surgery, so that his body clock gets trained for the procedure & he doesn’t wake up earlier & ask for milk. Besides that I kept talking to him about how he needs to sleep for longer on that day, how we are going to get through this together. He would keep staring at my face & listen attentively. Or atleast that’s what I thought:-)

Cut to the day of the surgery, the day when he turned 2 months. Sufi behaved exactly the way we planned. He slept till the time I handed him over to the surgeon in the OT. Post the surgery, when he woke up, the next whole hour I just spoke to him on how well he did, what a champ he’s been through it all & how he needs to wait just a little bit longer for milk. I was just amazed at how this boy who needs milk every 2 hours patiently waited for 7 hours in total before getting his feed. The smile on his face after he got milk was just priceless.

Babies are a lot more resilient than we think. They understand & sense each & everything that we feel & communicate. I truly believe my long chats with Sufi & our training helped him pass this exam with flying colours.

The best gift that we can give our children is to teach them to be ‘Happy and Fearless’ inspite of all the challenges that life throws at them.”

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh got married in 2012 after dating each other for almost nine years.