scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor cries in exasperation as dad Boney Kapoor reveals her toilet habits: ‘Flush khud kar leti hai’. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor will be joined by father Boney Kapoor as they will promote Mili on The Kapil Sharma Show.

janhvi kapoor, boney kapoorJanhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor will promote Mili on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Janhvi Kapoor gracing the stage to promote her film Mili. Father Boney Kapoor, who is also producing the film will also join her for a fun time with Kapil and his team. The comedians will also put up a special ‘musical tribute’ for Sridevi leaving the father-daughter all moist-eyed.

In the promo video shared by the channel, Kapil Sharma jokes that Janhvi Kapoor sometimes must be feeling like a school kid being dropped off by her father. She replies that it’s always the case, and Boney was supposed to leave after dropping her on the show but decided to stay.

Also |Janhvi Kapoor reveals Boney Kapoor likes both Punjabi and south Indian dishes, watch Kapil Sharma’s funny reaction

On his part, Boney Kapoor will take charge to reveal some of his daughter’s very private secrets. He will share that whenever he enters her room, her clothes are left around and she doesn’t even puts the cap on her toothpaste. “Mujhe jaa ke bandh karni padhti hai (I have to put it back),” he laments in front of Kapil. The filmmaker then adds, “Thankfully flush khud kar leti hai (she can flush the toilet herself).”

 

 

Embarrassed at her father’s statement, Janhvi Kapoor cries out “Pappa” while Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh break into a loud laugh.

Watch |Kapil Sharma hits on Katrina Kaif as she calls him ‘Kappu’ in new The Kapil Sharma Show promo. Watch

Another video sees the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show taking on the stage to dance to Sridevi’s hit songs. Janhvi is seen holding her father’s hands as they watch the performance with teary eyes. She also joins the actors on stage as they danced to Mr India song “Hawa Hawai”. Remembering his wife, Boney then says there was just, ‘One Sridevi, and there will always be only one Sridevi.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...

Mili will hit cinema halls this Friday, November 4.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 04:43:00 pm
Next Story

How a mysterious screenshot spurred a $450 billion rally in China

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement