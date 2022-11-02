Janhvi Kapoor cries in exasperation as dad Boney Kapoor reveals her toilet habits: ‘Flush khud kar leti hai’. Watch

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Janhvi Kapoor gracing the stage to promote her film Mili. Father Boney Kapoor, who is also producing the film will also join her for a fun time with Kapil and his team. The comedians will also put up a special ‘musical tribute’ for Sridevi leaving the father-daughter all moist-eyed.

In the promo video shared by the channel, Kapil Sharma jokes that Janhvi Kapoor sometimes must be feeling like a school kid being dropped off by her father. She replies that it’s always the case, and Boney was supposed to leave after dropping her on the show but decided to stay.

On his part, Boney Kapoor will take charge to reveal some of his daughter’s very private secrets. He will share that whenever he enters her room, her clothes are left around and she doesn’t even puts the cap on her toothpaste. “Mujhe jaa ke bandh karni padhti hai (I have to put it back),” he laments in front of Kapil. The filmmaker then adds, “Thankfully flush khud kar leti hai (she can flush the toilet herself).”

Embarrassed at her father’s statement, Janhvi Kapoor cries out “Pappa” while Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh break into a loud laugh.

Another video sees the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show taking on the stage to dance to Sridevi’s hit songs. Janhvi is seen holding her father’s hands as they watch the performance with teary eyes. She also joins the actors on stage as they danced to Mr India song “Hawa Hawai”. Remembering his wife, Boney then says there was just, ‘One Sridevi, and there will always be only one Sridevi.”

Mili will hit cinema halls this Friday, November 4.