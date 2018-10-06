Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor come together for Koffee With Karan

Koffee with Karan: Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor come together for Karan Johar show.

After Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, it is half-siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor who have taken the couch at Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. This will be Janhvi’s first appearance on Koffee with Karan while Arjun has made numerous appearances. In the last season itself, Arjun appeared four times. This will be the first time that the brother-sister duo will be sharing a video platform together.

Sharing the latest update about his show, Karan posted a photo of Janhvi and Arjun and captioned it as, “The #koffeewithkaran sibling episode! Was so lovely to chat with this hysterical brother-sister duo!!! @arjunkapoor @janhvikapoor ☕️☕️☕️❤️.” Later, the filmmaker shared a few other clicks from the shoot where the actors posed with the Koffee mugs and also clicked a selfie with the host Karan.

Karan Johar shared this photo of Janhvi and Arjun on his Instagram account.

Janhvi also posted a photograph from the shoot. In the caption, she mentioned about the fun she had with Arjun and Karan on the episode. “With the Koffee legend @arjunkapoor Thank you @karanjohar for having us!! So much fun 🌈🕺🏼, ” she wrote. A few more candid clicks from the episode surfaced on Arjun’s Instagram handle where the three of them were seen sharing a good laughter.

Arjun, who has always been a complete family person, wrote along with the pictures, “Just what I needed in the middle of my chaos. A reminder of what matters most to me now… Family. Swipe To notice @janhvikapoor is in shock & awe about the fact that the Koffee King agreed to share the Kouch with her. Thank u @karanjohar for having us & u know me… I’ll be back 😉!!!”

From the looks of it, this episode of Koffee With Karan with Janhvi and Arjun as guests is going to be a fun watch. Apart from Janhvi-Arjun and Saif-Sara, Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt will also appear on the show which will premiere on October 21.

