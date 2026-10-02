James Spader’s Ultron returns in VisionQuest as Marvel completes the WandaVision trilogy

Marvel Television has released the second official trailer for VisionQuest, the upcoming Disney+ series that brings Paul Bettany back as Vision and marks the return of James Spader as the villainous Ultron for the first time since Avengers: Age of Ultron. The eight-episode series, created and showrun by Terry Matalas, premieres with a two-episode debut on October 14 on Disney+.

The trailer, Thursday, follows footage first shown at the Disney Upfronts presentation in New York in May 2026, where the premiere date was confirmed, and the first full trailer that debuted at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August 2026, where both Bettany and Spader took the stage alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

VisionQuest is positioned as the final chapter in a trilogy that began with the Emmy-nominated WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along. It is the 31st television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the sixth installment of Phase Six, placing it directly in the narrative pipeline leading to Avengers: Doomsday on December 18.

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What the trailer reveals

The trailer picks up from where the WandaVision finale left viewers five years ago. In the closing moments of that series, White Vision, the rebooted and emotionless version of the original Vision, had his memories unlocked and flew away without explanation. VisionQuest follows that version of the character as he goes into hiding after escaping those who sought to weaponise him.

According to Marvel’s official synopsis, Vision has been living discreetly, disguising himself as a human and working at a pub for years, while “searching for a new meaning.” To cope with his existential crisis, he retreats into his internal “Mindspace,” where various AI personas embedded in his programming manifest in human form, including Friday, Edith, Jarvis and the infamous Ultron.

The trailer also introduces Tommy Maximoff, also known as Thomas Shepard or Speed, played by Ruaridh Mollica. In the comics, Tommy is one of Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s twin sons, possessing super-speed abilities. Marvel’s official synopsis describes him as a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate. The trailer features high-speed chase sequences involving Tommy using his powers, suggesting the character’s abilities will play a significant role in the series.

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Vision’s discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Tommy, according to the official description. The trailer shows Vision attempting to protect the boy while being pursued by forces that want to capture or destroy him.

The cast

The series stars Paul Bettany as Vision, James Spader as Ultron, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff/Speed and Lauren Morais as Lisa Molinari. The supporting cast includes Todd Stashwick as Paladin, T’Nia Miller as Jocasta, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Emily Hampshire, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and James D’Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S.

The creative team

Terry Matalas, who revitalised Star Trek: Picard in its critically acclaimed third season, serves as showrunner and is among the series’ directors alongside Christopher J. Byrne, Gandja Monteiro and Vincenzo Natali. The writing team includes Matalas, Cindy Appel, Christopher Monfette, Nicole Falsetti and Matthew Okumura.

Jac Schaeffer, who created WandaVision, is credited as an executive producer on VisionQuest. However, she is no longer creatively involved in the series. According to a September 2024 confirmation, Schaeffer stepped away from the project by May 2024, when Matalas took over the redevelopment. Her executive producer credit maintains a formal continuity between the three installments of the trilogy, even though the creative direction is now entirely Matalas’s.

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The score is composed by Mick Giacchino, whose appointment was reported by The Hollywood Reporter in March 2026. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, Terry Matalas, Jac Schaeffer and Christopher J. Byrne serve as executive producers.