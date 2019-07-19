His Dark Materials trailer: An exciting, magical ride is in the offing

The first trailer of HBO series His Dark Materials was recently released at San Diego Comic Con. Created by HBO and BBC, James McAvoy’s show is going to be an eight-episode series based on the bestselling books of the same name by Philip Pullman.

In the nearly three-minute video, we are introduced to the alternate world of Pullman where every human being is accompanied by an animal companion. However, the order of things get upset when young Lyra discovers the big, bad secret of Lord Asriel and Mrs. Marisa Coulter. This new adventure will lead her to unravel more truths of her magical world.

The clip offers an exciting glimpse into the dark and mysterious world created by writer Philip Pullman. We are also made aware of a rather majestic-looking and enormous, armour-wearing bear. There is a sense of urgency in the promo in the fashion of perhaps all well-cut trailers, promising a wild ride with magical beings.

Watch the trailer of His Dark Materials here:

It is being reported that while most of the series will be based on the books, there will be some minor revisions in the show to suit the modern taste of the audience.

The show features James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Dafne Keen and Lin-Manuel Miranda among others in significant parts.

His Dark Materials will premiere sometime during fall this year.