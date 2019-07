Television host-actor James Corden is developing animated comedy series Dead Henry at Fox.

The series is described by Fox as a buddy comedy set in “the limitless but strangely familiar world of heaven, where Henry searches for the meaning of life in the afterlife.”

Corden has a story credit on the series, with Sam Leifer and Ben Turner serving as writers and executive producers, reported Variety.

Corden will also executive produce under his Fulwell 73 banner along with Fulwell’s Jeff Grosvenor.