James Corden addresses Carpool Karaoke driving row

James Corden addressed the frenzy around Carpool Karaoke. James Corden addressed the frenzy around Carpool Karaoke.

Actor-comedian James Corden has finally addressed the controversial video that showed his car being towed by a truck while he was shooting for the popular Carpool Karaoke segment of his The Late Late Show.

A video clip went viral on social media raising authenticity questions regarding the segment where the host used to drive around celebrities all the while they would sing their songs.

The clip showed Corden recording the segment with his guest, pop star Justin Bieber, while a production vehicle is towing their car.

Many criticised Cordon, wondering whether he ever drove the vehicle during the segments.

Corden finally broke his silence about the incident during the Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show.

.@JKCorden finally comes clean about #CarpoolKaraoke pic.twitter.com/hOLOPcJO2E — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 30, 2020

“I’m sure many of you have heard. I’ve recently been the victim of a scandal in the media, and there have been some very, very serious allegations made against me. I want to get ahead of everything and address those rumours and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true,” the 41-year-old comedian sarcastically said.

He labelled all the rumours that he doesn’t actually drive the car as “fake news”.

“I know this looks bad. But I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we’re doing something where we think it might not be safe, like a dance routine or a costume change, you know. Or if I’m drunk,” he said.

Corden said in the case of Bieber, the crew made an exception as he just kept getting lost in the pop star’s “eyes”.

“But in the case of Justin Bieber, it was a safety issue, where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes,” he said.

Corden noted that the viral video has amassed over 13 million views, which has caused a “media frenzy”.

“I’m just shocked that I did something that upset people more than Cats” he added.

“I swear to you, 95 per cent of the time I really am endangering the lives of the world’s biggest pop stars. But this is a TV show. Not everything is real. Our show doesn’t tape after midnight. We tape at 5 pm and pretend that it’s late,” Corden further said.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App