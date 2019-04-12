Jake Gyllenhaal to star in HBO limited series Lake Success

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is venturing into the television space with HBO series Lake Success.

According to Variety, the 38-year-old actor will star in and executive produce the limited series which is based on the Gary Shteyngart novel of the same name.

Gyllenhaal will play Barry Cohen, a narcissistic, self-deluded and hilariously divorced from the real world hedge fund manager who flees his family, his past, and the SEC on a cross-country bus ride in search of his college girlfriend and a last chance at romantic redemption.

Meanwhile, back in Manhattan, his brilliant wife Seema struggles to raise their autistic son and begins a tragicomic love affair of her own.

Shteyngart will be serving as a co-writer and a co-showrunner on the series along with Tom Spezialy.

The actor is executive producing the show with Riva Marker through their banner Nine Stories production banner.

“Gary’s novel is a beautifully executed character study highlighting the depth of human contradiction and complication, set against the timely backdrop of America today,” said Gyllenhaal and Marker in a statement.

“We are thrilled to partner with HBO, who has consistently been home to some of the most exciting and acclaimed premium content over the past two decades,” they added.

Gyllenhaal will be next seen in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home, where he is portraying the character of Quentin Beck aka Mysterio. The film releases worldwide on July 5.