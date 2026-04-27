‘Akshay Kumar told me police are here to arrest me’: Jacqueline recalls actor’s ‘ganda prank’ 

Tonight will mark the grand finale of Akshay Kumar’s show, Wheel of Fortune. After a run of 65 episodes, the reality game show is finally concluding. To mark the season finale, Akshay will be hosting Farah Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

In a candid and unexpected moment on Wheel of Fortune India, Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about a prank played on her by Akshay Kumar that left a lasting impact. Appearing as a guest on the show, Jacqueline revisited an incident from the sets of Housefull, where she shot her first item song “Dhanno.”

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During the interaction, Akshay asked her if she had ever faced anything inappropriate in the industry, prompting Jacqueline to recall the prank. She revealed how Akshay once genuinely scared her, even making her believe at one point that the police had come for her. She admitted that the incident felt intense enough for her to describe it as “trauma.”

Jacqueline narrated an incident from the Housefull set and said, “Mera pehla item song Dhanno tha Housefull mein, aur uss waqt Akshay ne mere saath bahut ganda prank kiya tha (My first item song was Dhanno in Housefull, and at that time, Akshay played a very dirty prank on me). It actually gave me trauma!” said Jacqueline.

She explained, “Set par kaafi security thi—bodyguards aur log khade the. Mujhe laga police hai, toh maine casually poochh liya ki itni security kyun hai. Thodi der baad Akshay mere paas aake bolte hain, ‘Jacqueline, tumne kuch galat kiya hai kya? Police tumhare liye aayi hai. Shoot ke baad tumhe station le jayenge (There was a lot of security on set—bodyguards and people standing around. I thought it was police, so I casually asked why there was so much security. A few minutes later, Akshay came to me and said, ‘Jacqueline, have you done something wrong? The police have come for you. After the shoot, they’ll take you to the station’).'”

She added, “Main poore song ke dauraan itni darr gayi thi, mujhe samajh hi nahi aa raha tha ki maine aisa kya kiya hai (I was so scared throughout the song shoot—I couldn’t figure out what wrong I had done).”

The light-hearted conversation quickly turned into a nostalgic throwback, highlighting Akshay’s well-known prankster side on film sets. The fun banter between Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan will also a part of the night.

The Fun Banter between Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan is Hilarious 🤣 Wheel Of Fortune Grand Finale 27th April, Tomorrow, 9 pm on @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/vTT3oBNLG1 — Akshay Kumar Fans Group (@AKFansGroup) April 26, 2026

Farah Khan, who was also a part of the night, shared how she shot one song with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday for the film Pati Patni Aur Woh’s song ‘Aakhiyon Se Goli Maare’. Bhumi recalled being called Nanavati and Ananya as Lilavati on the sets by Farah Khan.

Farah added that the girls’ dance was lacking energy and felt like they had IV drips on while dancing. So she christened them Nanavati and Lilavati (names of prominent Mumbai hospitals).

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Reacting to this, Akshay Kumar said, “I will never forget this!”

During the conversation, Akshay Kumar went on to talk about the prank he had pulled with Farah Khan. Responding with a laugh, Farah quipped, “Mere saath toh Tees Maar Khan aur Joker kiya hai tumne,” playfully referencing the films that failed badly at the box office, taking a light-hearted dig at the actor.

Farah Khan and Akshay Kumar also shared a humorous moment as they recalled how far back their bond goes, joking that they have known each other since the time they would hang out together with their respective girlfriends and boyfriends, highlighting their long-standing friendship.

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The season finale of Wheel of Fortune, which will air on Monday, April 27, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.