Takeshi’s Castle set to return in 2023? Here’s what Jaaved Jaaferi has to say

Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle received immense love from the Indian audience when it aired on television in the early 2000s. Back then, the show was dubbed in Hindi by Jaaved Jaaferi. For the 90s kids, Jaaved Jaaferi’s show became a must-watch on weekends. Now, as per reports, it is all set to return in a new avatar.

According to reports, Takeshi’s Castle is getting a reboot, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. The report also suggested that it will be available in over 240 markets with a new name. The show will be titled, ‘Fukkatsu! Fuun! Takeshi-jo’, which translates to Return of Takeshi’s Castle, as per a report on DNA.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Jaaved Jaaferi reacted to the news. While he did not confirm or negate the reports on Takeshi’s Castle’s return, he said he would love to be a part of the reboot. “I want to be back and do it again. I love that show. It has big connect with people,” Jaaved acclaimed.

“Who won what, samajh hi nahi aaya aaj tak,” he laughed, and added, “A lot of people, an entire generation grew up on Takeshi’s Castle. They want me to do this show. There is a relationship with the show. I would love to do it.”

Recalling his favourite memory of the show, Jaaved said that whenever he meets people, they tell him how they have grown up watching Boogie Woogie or Takeshi’s Castle. “When I meet people, they thank me for bringing that show to them. They tell me I am part of their childhood, which for me is a great compliment. It is a blessing that I was part of so many people’s childhood,” he concluded.

The original version of Takeshi’s Castle started airing on television in Japan in 1986. It went off the air in 1990. However, it found its popularity in other regions much later. Apart from India, Takeshi’s Castle aired in countries such as Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Malaysia and others.