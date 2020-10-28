Jaan Kumar Sanu’s ‘Marathi’ comment stirs up controversy, Colors issues apology

Jaan Kumar Sanu is a contestant of Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Jaan Kumar Sanu/Instagram)

Controversy has always been synonymous with Bigg Boss. After the nepotism debate created a storm in Bigg Boss 14, now Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comment on the Marathi language has raised many eyebrows. With the controversy gaining stream, Colors TV, through its social media pages, apologised to the public.

The popular GEC’s Twitter account posted a note which read, “We at COLORS apologise for the remarks in relation to Marathi language made on the Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. We had no intentions of hurting sentiments of the people of Maharashtra.”

For the uninitiated, Jaan Kumar Sanu along with Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia are presently in the Red Zone after being nominated. In Tuesday’s episode, Jaan was upset with Rahul for nominating him, giving the reason that he was on the show only because he is Kumar Sanu’s son. He became more hurt after seeing that his bestie Nikki, rather than consoling him, was having a fun chat with Rahul. As Nikki and Rahul continued conversing in Marathi, an irked Jaan, feeling left out, said, “Marathi mein baat mat kar, mujhe cheed machti hai (Don’t talk in Marathi, I get irritated).”

A large section of the audience took offence and soon social media was flooded with comments criticising the young singer for disrespecting the Marathi language. MNS leader Ameya Khopkar also took to his Twitter page to write that he will see to it that Jaan doesn’t make a career in Mumbai. Khopkar also demanded an apology from Jaan for his comments.

