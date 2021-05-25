Jaan Kumar Sanu shares photos of epic body transformation, thanks Eijaz Khan for ‘harassing and pushing’ him

scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of Kumar Sanu, thanked Eijaz Khan for pushing him to get into shape. The singer shared a photo showing off his body transformation.

Jaan Kumar SanuJaan Kumar Sanu was seen on Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Jaan Kumar Sanu/Instagram)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has left his fans amazed with his latest post. On Monday, the actor showcased his body transformation and thanked his co-contestant and friend Eijaz Khan for “harassing” and “pushing” him to do better during workout sessions in the Bigg Boss house.

“Back in Bigg Boss, @eijazkhan E-Man made a Vest-Poster for me during a singing task, and @gauaharkhan stamped it with a cute little kiss (you can see the lipstick mark inside the heart still 🥰🥳). I’d promised E-Man and Gauahar I’d fit into the vest one day and wear it for a concert one-day. 6 months down the line I’ve never felt fitter and I did what I promised,” he wrote.

 

“Thank you Eijaz Bhai for harassing me and pushing me hard during those workouts in the BB house,” he concluded.

He also shared the vest’s photo that has “Jaan” written over it and Gauahar’s lipstick mark. Jaan said he will wear it to his first gig after lockdown. “I still have the Vest with me and I’m waiting for my first gig after lockdown. I promised and I will wear it,” he wrote.

Jaan, son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu, was the first contestants to be confirmed for Bigg Boss 14. During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, Jaan had opened up on his childhood and being brought up by his mother. He made friends with Nikki Tamboli, who is currently shooting for her second reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

