Jaan Kumar Sanu evicted from Bigg Boss 14

Jaan Kumar Sanu is out of Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Jaan Kumar Sanu/Facebook)

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house on Sunday. The other nominated contestants were Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik.

The youngest son of legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, Jaan’s real name is Jayesh Bhattacharya. He was the first contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to be introduced before the premiere night. The youngest contestant in the Bigg Boss house, Jaan’s journey was nothing less than a roller coaster ride.

While he started as the underdog, he went from strength to strength due to his friendship with Nikki Tamboli. While the singer seemed attracted to her, Nikki shrugged him off as a friend, and would even pull his legs, saying that he is her “bhai jaan”. In the last few weeks, however, the two drifted apart after Nikki accused Jaan of kissing her without her consent.

It was not just Nikki Tamboli, but Jaan Kumar Sanu did not manage to maintain his other relationships on the show. While he considered Eijaz Khan and Nishant Singh Malkani as his elder brothers, he had a showdown with both of them. Nishant, in an interview with indianexpress.com, had even said that he would not want to meet Jaan ever as there’s no scope to revive the friendship. The singer was also at the receiving end of Rahul Vaidya’s nepotism remark.

The 26-year-old had also found himself in a controversy over his words which were considered demeaning by a section of Marathi people. As Rahul and Nikki spoke in Marathi, post a fight with Jaan, he had asked them to not speak in the language as it is irritating. After major backlash on social media, Colors and Jaan Kumar Sanu apologised publicly for hurting sentiments.

Before entering the show, Jaan Kumar Sanu, a self-proclaimed Sidharth Shukla fan, was confident about his game plan. Jaan had even shared that he will take this opportunity to make a name for himself, apart from being Kumar Sanu’s son. “Bigg Boss is watched by millions, and it will be a great opportunity for me to reach out to them. Yes, I am Kumar Sanu’s son, but I have my own identity and personality. I am much more than just being his son. I want the audience to love me for who I am,” he had said.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday also saw the presence of Ekta Kapoor, who not only played some fun games with contestants but also gave an immunity “mani” to Rubina Dilaik.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd