Jaan Kumar Sanu: Don’t think I would watch Bigg Boss anymore after personally experiencing it

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu recently entered Bigg Boss 14 as Nikki Tamboli’s connection. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Jaan shared that he had the best of time in the house.

The former contestant further spoke about his friendship with Nikki, why he voted out Abhinav Shukla and his take on the season.

Excerpts from the conversation…

How was the experience of going back to the Bigg Boss 14 house again?

It was amazing, fun and superbly entertaining. It was one of the best weeks I have had in the house. There were no worries about the competition or nomination. As soon as I entered, all the memories came flooding back — when I stepped into the house for the first time, and when I was in the reject zone. This time the role was different, and I cherished every moment of my time spent in there.

A few days before entering Bigg Boss 14, you had spoken about how Nikki had hurt you with her behaviour. So what made you go in as her connection?

Since the journey is now coming to an end, I thought it would be best to let bygones be bygones. When I got an opportunity to go and support her, I felt it was my chance to show the world the kind of person I am. There were a lot of misconceptions and negative talk about me and I felt this was my chance to prove them wrong. And when Salman bhai heaped praises on me, everything became worth it.

But did you sort out your differences with Nikki?

Even before I went in, I had decided to move on from whatever happened between us. I am a happy kid who doesn’t like negativity. I didn’t carry any baggage with me and I think that really helped both of us. Otherwise we would have been spending time in the past and it could have affected her game.

You also received a lot of flak for choosing Abhinav Shukla for eviction. What was the idea behind naming him?

I couldn’t vote out Nikki, as I was there to support her. I genuinely love Rubina, so she was out of the question. Devoleena was Eijaz bhai’s proxy, and I did not want to name her. If I had chosen Rahul, people would have felt I was being jealous, and Bigg Boss would have thrown me out, if I had picked Rakhi (laughs). So honestly, I had no other option. Also, we were told to consider the entire journey and I feel Abhinav bhai had a late start. And this is why I took his name.

This season of Bigg Boss has received a mixed response. As a contestant and a fan of the show, how do you think it fared?

I am a biased Bigg Boss watcher, so even if there was just one person in the house doing the task, I would have watched it. I love the show. However, after personally experiencing it, I think I won’t want to watch Bigg Boss anymore. I have had too much of the show. I think initially the season was doing pretty well but turned flat after a point. However, once the challenger came in, it picked up a lot.

How has life changed for you post Bigg Boss 14?

I think I was discovered after Bigg Boss, as people finally got to know about my existence. I have found a new life, new hope and new aspirations. I have been struggling for a long time, and finally life has taken an upward swing. I would be ever grateful to Bigg Boss for making my dream come true.

The “Marathi language” controversy during your stint in the house had your father speak against you. Did you manage to sort things with him?

We might have differences and fights but at the end of the day, he is my dad. We both have been traveling a lot, and haven’t had the time to sit and discuss. But we will soon, and I think you all will see us sing together soon.

Bigg Boss 14 finale is set to air this Sunday with Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant as finalists.