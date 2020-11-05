Iwan Rheon on the Sansa Stark rape scene: It was a horrible day

The rape scene was widely criticised. (Photo: HBO)

Actor Iwan Rheon, who played Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones, has said that the day he shot the infamous rape scene with Sophie Turner was the worst day of his career.

In the HBO fantasy series, Ramsay raped his new wife Sansa on their first night together. The scene was widely criticised by many as needless. Many said the scene was one of those countless non-consensual sex scenes in the show.

Iwan Rheon, a Welsh native, told Metro.co.uk, “That was horrible. Nobody wanted to be there. Nobody wants to do that, but if it’s telling a story then you have to tell it truthfully.”

However, Rheon, who is also known for the British sci-fi series Misfits, defended the makers and said that they did not sensationalise it.

“It’s a horrible thing that happens, unfortunately, and it shouldn’t be. It was the worst day of my career,” he said. “‘Chopping someone’s finger off you don’t really see it, and when you’re doing like a close up, it’s a piece of plastic. We’re just acting; it’s not real. Then something like that where you’re in the actual reality of the situation is very difficult to deal with.”

He concluded, “It was a horrible, horrible day.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd