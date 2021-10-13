It’s Karan Kundrra vs Jay Bhanushali in Bigg Boss 15, watch video

A kingdom can never be ruled by two kings, isn’t it? The same seems to be happening inside Bigg Boss 15 house as good friends Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhaunushali clash on how to play the game. In a recent video shared by Colors, the two television stars had a war of words after Jay abused Pratik Sehajpal during a task. Given the last time he did that, Pratik created havoc and even got the ‘junglewasis’ nominated, Karan told Jay that his actions were wrong and could land them in a soup. This infuriated Jay, who snapped back saying that he was right and Karan shouldn’t try to enforce his opinions on him.

Jay and Karan have been inseparable ever since they entered the house. But, with this difference cropping up, will it mark the end of their friendship?

Bigg Boss 15 kick-started earlier this month with 16 celebs getting locked inside the Salman Khan-hosted show. While three Bigg Boss OTT finalists — Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are termed as ‘gharwales’ and can live in the main house, the other 13 have to survive the challenges of the jungle.

In the first few day itself, Jay and Pratik got into a major fight. After a face-off with Jay, Pratik had broken the house property. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan pulled up both of them. While rebuking Pratik for his aggression, he also warned Jay from overstepping the line in anger.

After an open nomination this week, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Vidhi Pandya, Afsana Khan and Akasa Singh are up for eviction.