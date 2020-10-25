It’s “Jammin with nappy” for RJ Anmol

RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao married in 2016. (Photo: PR Handout)

RJ Anmol is riding high on the professional and personal fronts. While he is seen hosting the television show Jammin on Colors, he is also awaiting the arrival of his first child with wife Amrita Rao. Enjoying both equally, in Anmol’s word, it’s “Jammin with nappy” for the “happy man” right now.

Talking about his TV debut, the radio jockey shared, “It’s sheer pleasure hosting Jammin and meeting these amazing people.”

With a one-of-a-kind format, Jammin gets a popular playback singer or composer to jam along with a digital star. For RJ Anmol, it’s a way to bridge the gap between the mediums, and celebrate only music on the stage. He also added that given there is no competition, it’s all about diving deep into the performance and then having an insightful conversation around the same. “It’s almost like a mehfil,” remarked the host, adding that he experiences the same kind of intoxication on the show, as he does while doing radio.

RJ Anmol went on to add that given his experience interviewing celebrities and musicians, the conversations become seamless on Jammin. “To tell you honestly, when I was approached, they said they were looking for me, not even someone like me. It’s because there is an equal amount of love and respect on both sides. When I talk to these legendary singers, I know they love me too for my work. Hence, the talks are at much ease. It’s almost between two people who love music,” he shared.

While he was apprehensive to share his favourite episodes, the host did reveal that he played the saxophone during Bappi Lahiri and Kumar Sanu’s performance. That made these more special for him.

Moving towards the big joy coming his way, the news of Amrita Rao’s pregnancy emerged after a photo of the couple taken outside a doctor’s clinic went viral on social media. He shared that it was only after they started receiving numerous calls did they realise the news was public.

“If it was up to us, we would have only announced once the baby was home,” said RJ Anmol. He went on to add that given both him and Amrita are private people, they never wanted to have a big announcement. Given they are also self-made people, they believe in not letting their personal life hijack their work.

The couple is only praying for a healthy child, and has no preference when it comes to the gender. On quizzed who is the more hyper of the two, Anmol slyly taking a dig at his wife replied, “I have an answer to the same, but if I tell you, I will have a black eye the very next moment.”

He went on to share that the couple is yet to believe that they are set to become parents, and only when they see a baby, will the news sink in. As for being a dad, while Anmol hasn’t thought much about it, he wants to be more like a buddy to his child. “There are no preconceived ideas and I would prefer to cross the bridge when it comes. However, I think I am still a kid, and so is Amrita, so it’s going to be a new friend addition,” concluded the father-to-be.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd