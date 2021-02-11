It’s ‘all good’ for new mom Anita Hassandani

Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday. Since then, the couple and their friends have been sharing glimpses of the newborn.

After Rohit Reddy shared a heartwarming photo of his son holding on to his finger, Anita Hassandani on Thursday shared a selfie from the hospital bed. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is seen winking at the camera, while holding a thumbs up pose. She also wrote, “All good, Jai Mata di.”

The actor also shared another click from the maternity photoshoot. Dressed in white, the couple is seen playing with a blue balloon.

Earlier, close friends Ekta Kapoor and Mushtaq Sheikh had shared photos from the hospital, celebrating the arrival of the little one. While Kapoor called the birth of Anita’s baby as her life’s “second best moment”, Sheikh shared a photo “with the proud parents”.

In an email interaction with Express Parenting, Anita Hassanandani had opened up about preparing for the arrival of their first born. She shared, ” We are nervous, as there are so many things we will experience for the first time and our decisions and choices will shape the future of our little one. We have friends and family guiding us at every step. We keep reading blogs and acquainting ourselves with various things that we should invest in. We are excited and look forward to the beautiful journey.”

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in 2013 after dating for a few years.