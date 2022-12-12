ITA Awards 2022 complete winners list: Varun Dhawan, Nakuul Mehta, The Kashmir Files win big

On Sunday, Bollywood and the television industry came together to celebrate excellence on the small screen and digital platform at the 22nd edition of Indian Television Academy Awards held in Mumbai. Actors like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Ananya Panday, and Neena Gupta among others won big at the event. ITA Awards 2022 also celebrated some noteworthy work with the ‘Scroll of Honour’.

Nakuul Mehta, who won the Best Actor (Jury), took to social media to express his joy. “Best Actor, Television – Jury at the 22nd @theitaofficial for a show & character which has given me so much joy, warmth & love. It would be foolhardy for me to believe any of this is only my glory. It belongs to YOU for championing the show & giving it the love you do, to my creators, amazing crew & the absolutely crazy cast at #BadeAchheLagteHain2,” he wrote on Instagram.

‘Entertainer of the Year’ Arjun Bijlani also shared his excitement, as he wrote, “Entertainer of the year Award .. Thank you so much #itaawards for this honour .. thank you so much @starplus @disneyplushotstar @anuranjan1010 ji and shashi ji for this beauty and Ofcourse my well wishers and fans without u guys this wasn’t possible.. Thank you @nehaswamibijlani for always believing in me and my lucky charm ayaan ,tu hai toh sab hai. SHUKRIYAAAAAAAAAAAA !! #itaawards2022 #love #life #arjunbijlani Thank you @sikandarkher and @shahdaisy for presenting it . A happy man to receive it from my friends ..”

Tagging the team of his film Thar, who also took home awards, Best Actor – Original Film winner Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wrote, “A good evening at the Ita awards for #thar we were fortunate enough to win a few awards @anilskapoor @rajsingh_chaudhary @shredevdube @udayanbhat.”

Here’s the complete list of winners of Indian Television Academy Awards 2022:

Jury Awards

Television:

Best Serial – Drama: Imlie, Karishma Jain, Megha and Karan

Best Director – Drama: Sohail Tatari, Swaraj

Best Actor- Drama Nakul Mehta, Bade Acche Lagte hain

Best Actress – Drama: Disha Parmar, Bade Acche Lagte hain

Best Serial – Comedy: Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hain

Best Director – Comedy: J.D Majethia and Sameer Kulkarni, Wagle Ki Duniya- Naye Peedi Naye Kissey

Best Actor- Comedy: Sumeet Raghvan, Wagle Ki Duniya- Naye Peedi Naye Kissey

Best Actress – Comedy: Shubhangi Atre, Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hain

Best Actor- Supporting -Comedy: Yogesh Tripathi, Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai

Best Actor- Supporting- Drama: Arvind Vaidya, Anupama

Best Actress- Supporting -Drama: Sarita Joshi, Pushpa Impossible

Best Actor – Negative -Drama: Shakti Anand, Channa Mereya

Best Actress – Negative-Drama: Kishori Shahne, Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Meiin

Best Mythological/Fantasy Serial: Hero – Gayab Mode On (Alind Srivastav, Nissar Parvej and Hitesh Thakker) and Alibaba Dastaan E Kabul (Alind Srivastav, Nissar Parvej & Hitesh Thakker)

Best Child Artiste: Trisha Ashish Sharda, Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala

Best Anchor – Reality (Game/Quiz): Rohit Shetty, Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi- S12

Best Show – Reality (Game/Quiz): Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi- S12

Best Show – Reality (Dance/Music): Dance Plus 6 and Super Dancer 4

Best Anchor – Talk Chat Show: Anupam Kher Lal Qiley Se Goonj – Nehru se Modi Tak

Best Show – Talk/Chat: Menezes Young Genius S02, Fazila Allana & Kamna Nirula and Rubika Liyaquat’s Talk Show with CM Yogi Adityanath

Best Anchor (MALE) – News/Current Affairs: Aman Chopra, Desh Nahi Jhukne Denge

Best Show – News/Current Affairs: Ghanti Bajao (Water waste Management), Akhilesh Anand

Best Director- Reality: Arunshesh Kumar, Kaun Banega Crorepati,

Web Series:

Best Actor – Drama: Jim Sarbh, Rocket Boys

Best Actress – Drama Series: Huma Qureshi, Maharani S2

Best Supporting Actor – Drama: Ashutosh Rana, The Great Indian Murder

Best Supporting Actress – Drama: Sarah Jane Dias, Never Kiss Your BestFriend

Best Supporting Actress: Waluscha De Sousa, Escaype Live

Best Negative Actor – Drama: Pratik Gandhi, The Great Indian Murder

Best Director – Drama: Abhay Pannu and Abhay Korane, Rocket Boys

Best Web Series- Drama Series: Rocket Boys

Best Actor – Comedy: Varun Sharma, Case Toh Banta Hai

Best Actress – Comedy: Neena Gupta, Panchayat S2

Best Supporting Actor – Comedy: Paritosh Tripathi, Case Toh Banta Hai

Best Supporting Actress – Comedy: Yamini Das, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.

Best Director – Comedy: Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat S2

Best Web Series – Comedy: Panchayat S2

Best Actor: Abhishek Bachchan, Dasvi

Best Actor – Original Film: Harshvardhan Kapoor, Thar

Best Actress – Original Film: Nimrat Kaur, Dasvi

Best Supporting Actor – Original Film: Anil Kapoor, Thar

Best Director – Original Film: Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar

Best Original Film: Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Popular Awards

Popular Actor- Drama, TV: Harshad Chopda, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2

Popular Actress- Drama, TV: Pranali Rathod, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2

Popular Actor- Comedy, TV: Dilip Joshi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Popular Actress- Comedy, TV: Bharti Singh, The Kapil Sharma Show

Popular Show –Comedy, TV: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sab

Popular Actor- Web: Karan Wahi, Never Kiss Your Bestfriend Season 2

Popular Actress-Web: Neena Gupta, Panchayat Season 2

Popular Show –Web: Escaype Live, Siddharth Tewari andRahul Kumar Tewary

Popular Film – OTT: Good Luck Jerry, Aanand L. Rai and Sidharth Sengupta

Special Awards

The ITA Scroll of Honour – Raveena Tandon

Actor of the Decade: Varun Dhawan

Best Debutant Actress of the Year- OTT: Ananya Pandey

The Performer of the Millenium: Sonu Nigam

The ITA Golden Laurel: Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar

The ITA Scroll of Honour- Best Film of the Year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Bhushan Kumar,Murad Khetani, Anees Bazmee

The ITA Scroll of Honour: Rajan Shahi

Entertainer of the Year: Arjun Bijlani