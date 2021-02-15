ITA Awards 2021 complete winners list: Kapil Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar win big

While Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar won Best Actor awards, Akanksha Rajan took home the trophy for her performance in Guilty. (Photo: PR)

The 20th edition of Indian Television Academy Awards were held on Sunday in Mumbai. One of the most prestigious awards celebrating excellence on small screen, it also awarded the best of digital platform this year. To celebrate its milestone year, ITA Awards also honoured popular TV and web shows that made its mark in the audience’s hearts in the last two decades with “Milestone” and “Landmark” awards.

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar went back home with three trophies- one for the ‘Best Actor’ while the others were for his shows Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 5. Sharing a photo flaunting the shining trophy, he wrote on Instagram, “Don’t even know where to begin.. thank you so much @theitaofficial for honouring me with the Best Actor Award tonight🥰♥️ ! Special thanks to Anu Ma’am @anuranjan1010 & Shashi ji ! Thank you everyone for showering so much love upon #TheKaranLuthra & myself. It has truly been a blessing to be a part of such landmark shows as #Kundalibhagya & #Naagin5 . Thank you EK @ektarkapoor for being my angel ♥️ A big thanks to all #dhoopians for constantly being my pillar of support!!! It was a Happy Valentines indeed😍🥰.”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi also shared a photo with his lead actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, celebrating the recognition awarded to his show.

Here’s the complete list of winners of Indian Television Academy Awards 2021

Television Awards

Popular Actress – Surbhi Chandna (Naagin 5)

Popular Actor – Dheeraj Dhoopar (Kundali Bhagya) and Sudhanshu Pandey (Anupamaa)

Popular Show (Fiction) – Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Popular Show (Non – Fiction) – The Kapil Sharma Show

Popular Supporting Actor – Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda (The Kapil Sharma Show)

Popular Supporting Actress – Munmun Dutta

Popular Mytho Show – Vignaharta Ganesh

Popular Host on Indian Television – Maniesh Paul

Hall of Fame – Sanjeev Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor

Milestone Award – Balika Vadhu, Divya Aur Baati Hum, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Crime Patrol, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Comedy Circus, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi

Landmark Award – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Indian Idol, RadhaKrishn, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin

Digital Awards

Popular Actor Web – Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story)

Popular Debutant Actress– Akansha Ranjan (Guilty)

Popular OTT Film – Guilty

Popular Social Media Stars – Ssumeir Pasricha

ITA Viewers Choice Social Media – Chinki Minki

Popular Digital Influencer – Ashish Chanchlani

Landmark Award – Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, Paatal Lok, Aashram, Criminal Justice, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Asur, Fittrat

Indian Television Academy Awards 2021 will air on Sony TV soon.