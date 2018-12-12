Indian Television Academy Awards 2018: Complete list of winners

The 18th Indian Television Academy Awards was held on Tuesday in Mumbai. Streaming live on Hotstar, the gala event was hosted by Maniesh Paul. The awards night was graced by the who’s who of the television industry. Maniesh, as always, entertained the audience with his impromptu acts. The ITA also dedicated a set of awards for shows on the digital medium.

While Divyanka Tripathi and Surbhi Chandna won the Best Actor Female in Jury and Popular category, respectively, Mohit Raina and Harshad Chopda took home the same honours in the male category. Colors’ drama Bepannaah that went off air recently was awarded with the Best Show title. Sunil Grover, who is set to make his comeback on TV with Kanpur Wale Khuranas, won a Special Mention for his contribution to the comedy genre. Breathe and Sacred Games dominated the winners list in the set of awards for the web.

Here’s the complete list of winners of ITA 2018:

Best Actor (Female) Popular: Surbhi Chandna (Ishqbaaaz)

Best Actor (Male) Popular: Harshad Chopda (Bepannaah)

Best Actor (Female) Jury: Divyanka Tripathi (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)

Best Actor (Male) Jury: Mohit Raina (21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi)

Best Child Artist: Aakriti Sharma (Kullfi Kumar Bajewala)

Best Show Popular: Bepannaah

Best Show (Jury): Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Highest Rated Show Award: Naagin 3

Longest Running Show Award: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Best Children Show: Tenali Rama

Best Comedy Show: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Best Actor in Negative Role (Female): Shipsy Rana (Ishq Subhan Allah)

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Male): Aamir Dalvi (Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Female: Jaya Bhattacharya (Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Male: Anup Upadhaya (Jijaji Chhat Per Hai)

Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Female)- Shubangi Atre (Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain)

Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Male): Aasif Sheikh (Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain)

Best Reality Show: Super Dancer 2

Best Music and Film Based Show: Indian Idol

Best Anchor: Maniesh Paul (Indian Idol)

Special Mention Comic Icon: Sunil Grover

ITA Laurel for the Most Prestigious Web Channel: ALT Balaji

Best Show Popular (Web): Breathe

Best Show Jury (Web): Sacred Games

Best Actor (Web): R Madhavan (Breathe)

Best Supporting Actor web: Neeraj Kabi (Sacred Games)

Best Actor (Social Media): Gaurav Gera