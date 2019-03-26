It will divide opinion: Kit Harington on Game of Thrones Season 8

Kit Harington believes the ending of Game of Thrones will “divide opinion” because it is impossible to please everyone in the audience.

The 32-year-old British actor, who plays Jon Snow in the HBO epic fantasy drama, said the makers have made sure to give a “strong” end to the popular series, reported Contactmusic.

”I think it will be strong. But you don’t want to mess it up on the very last outing. I haven’t watched a single series that has a following like Thrones does where everyone is satisfied with the ending.

“I don’t think that it’ll be any different with this. I think it will divide opinion,” Harington told Emmy magazine.

Game of Thrones, which started airing in 2011, will wrap with season eight.

Earlier this year, the network announced that the final season will premiere on April 14. In India, the series will premiere on Star World.