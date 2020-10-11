It felt like perfect timing: Anita Hassanandani on pregnancy

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are ready for parenthood. (Photo: Instagram/anitahassanandani)

Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy on Sunday opened up about their decision to start a family, a day after announcing they were set to become first time parents.

The couple, who has been married for seven years now, shared in an Instagram video that 2020 felt like the perfect time to welcome parenthood. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for ten years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” Anita said.

The Naagin 5 star shared how every decision that they take now revolves around the well-being of the upcoming addition in the family. “The journey to becoming parents will always be a special one for us. As parents-to-be, we want nothing but the best for our baby. The preparation for the arrival of the baby has gladly been the centre of our attention,” she said.

Rohit Reddy said they were informed about the pregnancy on June 12, a day before his father passed away. “My father was in a hospital for a month. Anita got herself tested there. She told me she was pregnant. We were overwhelmed. Dad was right in front of me. And I told her he is coming back.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd