Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Sangeeta Shrivastava passes away

Sangeeta Shrivastava passed away on Tuesday.

Television actor Sangeeta Shrivastava passed away on Tuesday. The actor was battling an autoimmune disease called vasculitis, and undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Her husband Gyanesh Shrivastava shared the news on Facebook. He remembered his wife as a warm and cheerful personality, who never failed to care for her loved ones. Gyanesh also shared that her never give up attitude was seen during her hospitalisation.

He wrote, “With deep regret, Shrivastava family wants to update all of you that Mrs Sangeeta Shrivastava aka ‘Choti’, TV actor, is no more. She left us early morning on 25th August at Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri West, Mumbai.”

“We all will remember her warm and cheerful personality. She never failed to care for her friends and family. Her ambitious, never give up attitude was seen even during her hospitalisation for an autoimmune disease called vasculitis. The treatment of which lead to a hospital-acquired life-threatening infection. We are sure that she will stay in our heart and memories forever. May her soul rest in peace,” added Sangeeta Shrivastava’s husband Gyanesh Shrivastava.

Apart from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Sangeeta Shrivastava was also a part of Thapki and Bhanwar among others.

WATCH: Entertainment news wrap – August 26

Sangeeta Shrivastava is survived by her husband and three children.

