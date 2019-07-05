Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti blessed with a baby girl

Television star Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple has named the little bundle of joy, Sifat. Pashmeen delivered the baby on June 28.

Advertising

Barun and Pashmeen are childhood sweethearts. After dating for years, they got married in 2010. In May, the actor threw a baby shower for his wife. His close friends from the industry including Ridhi Dogra, Sanaya Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Sai Deodhar and Karan Wahi among others were seen at the celebrations.

Barun Sobti, who is known to be a shy actor, for a change, took to social media to share the happy news about his wife’s pregnancy. Posting pictures from the baby shower, he thanked his friends and fans for their love and wishes. While he captioned one picture saying, “The happiest and most important moments’, the caption of the other picture read, ‘Thank you all for your congratulations, favorite subscribers❤️’.

The actor had earlier talked to Hindustan Times about preparing for parenthood. Barun said, “I have not thought about what kind of a parent I would be but I think both of us are prepared in our own way. Moreover, I feel nothing can really prepare you for parenthood as you learn along the way when your baby comes and how you bring your child up. We are ready for the surprises that will come along the way (laughs). I am a realistic person so I think I will be a realistic kind of father to my child. Who knows how you handle the situation that you come across after you become a parent. Being a parent is a huge responsibility.”

Advertising

Barun Sobti hit the jackpot with his popular television show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon where he played the angry young man Arnav Singh Raizada. His on-screen chemistry with Sanaya Irani made the show and the actors successful overnight. But wanting to expand his horizon as an actor, Barun, much to the dismay of his fans, quit the show. Rather than replacing him, the makers also decided to shut the series.

Post his exit from TV, Barun has starred in films like Main Aur Mr. Riight, Tu Mera Sunday and 22 Yards. With his filmy career not taking off as expected, Barun made a comeback to the small screen with the new season of his iconic show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Unfortunately, with a weak script and zero chemistry with the female lead, the show fizzled out soon. On the web space, after starring in Tanhaiyan and The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Barun will next be seen in Voot’s original web show Asura.