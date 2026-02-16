Israeli show Tehran’s producer Dana Eden dies suddenly in Greece

Israeli producer Dana Eden, best known for co-creating the Emmy-winning drama Tehran, has died suddenly in Greece, Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Monday.

Eden, 52, was found dead in a hotel in the Greek capital, Athens, a Greek police official said, adding that initial indications suggested she had taken her own life and there was no suspicion of foul play. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as Greek police do not comment publicly in such cases.

KAN said Dana Eden was in Greece for the filming of the hit series’ fourth season.“Dana was among the leading figures in Israel’s television industry and played a central role in the creation and leadership of some of the most prominent and influential productions within the corporation,” KAN said in a statement. It did not give a cause of death.