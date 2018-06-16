Ishqbaaaz to present Shivaay and Anika’s new love story

Ishqbaaaz airs Monday-Friday, 10 pm on Star Plus, and the new track will begin from June 18. Ishqbaaaz airs Monday-Friday, 10 pm on Star Plus, and the new track will begin from June 18.

Ishqbaaaz fans, lend us your ears. It’s time to hit the rewind button and go back a few months. Wondering what are we talking about? Well, Ishqbaaaz makers have decided to give a special treat to its audience by showcasing the love story of the leads once again. Still confused? As per sources, in the coming episodes, the couple of the show Shivaay-Anika (Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna) will part ways, and the story will begin with them meeting again.

Nakuul shared the promo of the new start, quoting, “Ishqbaaaz *REDUX* ❤️?￢ﾙﾥ️ June 18. 10pm. @starplus” As per the video, Shivaay and Anika talk about what would have happened if the two hadn’t met the way they did. Would love have got them together or would they have been strangers forever? The post definitely manages to pique the curiosity of the audience.

See the promo of Ishqbaaaz redux here:

This is not the first time that Ishqbaaaz makers have experimented. With the show garnering success, the makers launched a spin-off, Dil Boley Oberoi, which projected the love stories of the other two couples, Omkara-Gauri (Kunal Jaisingh-Shrenu Parikh) and Rudra-Gauri (Leenesh Mattoo-Mansi Shrivastava). With the spin-off not managing to hit the right note, it was wrapped up soon. The show recently had also taken to talking about the #MeToo campaign and encouraged women to speak out for all atrocities they face in their lives.

After the serious issue, we are sure the romantic angle between the lead couple will give fans a reason to celebrate. Talking about this innovation and treat to fans, producer Gul Khan told indianexpress.com, “We will take viewers to the day when Shivaay and Anika first met. And what if this time, they don’t see each other. Will they fight destiny and fall in love all over again?”

A source also shared with us, “In a time when there are so many TV shows on air, it’s important to create something fresh for the audience. Ishqbaaaz has seen a decline in ratings and to pull it ahead, the makers want to give the audience what they love watching – Anika and Shivaay’s love story. And now with it starting all over again, be ready to see them heat up the screens once again with their nok-jhoks and romantic moments. Also, there would be a curiousity of what would the new love story be like.”

Ishqbaaaz airs Monday-Friday, 10 pm on Star Plus, and the new track will begin from June 18.

