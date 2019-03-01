Ishqbaaaz to go off air on March 15

Ishqbaaaz is set to air its last episode on March 15. The Star Plus daily will be replaced by Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “While Ishqbaaaz still has its loyal fan base, the numbers did fall after the leap. The team realised that it was time to bring the show to a logical end than just dragging it unnecessarily. The shoot will wrap up in a couple of days. A dramatic climax will bring Ishqbaaaz to a happy end.”

Ishqbaaaz launched in 2016 as a tale of three brothers and their love stories. It starred Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh and Leenesh Mattoo as the Oberoi brothers. Nakuul and Surbhi Chandna as Shivaay and Annika became a sensation, thanks to their cracking on-screen chemistry. Fans were thus left disappointed when Surbhi had to leave after the show took a leap. Niti Taylor joined the cast as the new lead opposite Nakuul. The show was also renamed as Ishqbaaaz Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchak Kahani. But it could not recreate the magic.

Nakuul Mehta took to Twitter to post a long message for his fans. He stated, “3 years, Over 750 Episodes, Over 1000 shifts, 99999 litres of sweat & blood (Subtle exaggeration) And Infinite love. Last two weeks of Ishqbaaaz until we air our finale episode on 15th March. It’s difficult to contain the myriad of emotion running inside of me and yet words elude me.”

Thanking the team and viewers, the actor added, “I take the liberty to say this on behalf of the entire cast & crew, that we gave it our all. There were no half measures. We tried, we did, we failed, we succeeded. There were hard days, and then there were great days but the greatest of ’em all was to just be on set each day doing what we all loved doing. All I feel right now is overwhelming gratitude for all the lives who collaborated on this epic journey and the ones embraced this as your own. (Read: all of ‘you’, my gangsta’s).”

“It’s our last one week filming on the sets of Ishqbaaaz and I can’t wait to celebrate each of these with the rest of you, my partners on this journey. ❤️🦅 #IshqbaaazForever,” Nakuul concluded.

Ishqbaaaz’s replacement Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles.